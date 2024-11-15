November 14, 2024
Tyson slaps Paul at final weigh-in

Tysonslap Sharpenai Motion

By Jeff Zimmerman at the scale

Jake Paul 227.2 vs. Mike Tyson 228.4
The moment they faced off, Tyson slapped Paul and the fighters were separated.

Katie Taylor 137.4 vs. Amanda Serrano 137.4
(undisputed female super lightweight title)

Mario Barrios 146.8 vs. Abel Ramos 146.4
(WBC welterweight title)

Neeraj Goyat 162 vs. Whindersson Nunes 164
Shadasia Green 167.8 vs. Melinda Watpool 166.8
WBO female super middleweight title)
Lucas Bahdi 134.6 vs. Armando Casamonica 138.6
Bruce Carrington 125.8 vs. Dana Coolwell 125.2

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA
Promoter: MVP Promotions
TV: Netflix

Ramirez vs. Billam-Smith Final Press Conference

  • Not sure if that slap was staged or not but damn Paul looks massive. Doesn’t he have to shave off or trim that beard before the fight?

