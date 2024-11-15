By Héctor Villarreal

After the total success achieved on October 19 in the confrontation of proven lightweight veterans, Ricardo “The Scientist” Nuñez and Jezrrel “Invisible” Corrales, Laguna Premium Boxing once again activates the Roberto Duran Arena with another anticipated natural clash between local talents, this time the undefeated KO artist Jonathan Miniel (7-0, 6 KOs) facing the dangerous Orlando “Virus” Mosquera (13-3-1, 2 KOs), both prospects in the rise of their careers.

“We are very proud to be the only company that promotes events in the legitimate temple of Panamanian boxing, the Roberto Duran Arena, matching the best vs the best, almost exclusively Panamanians”, said Rousse Laguna de Moreno, adding that “we take a huge risk by doing them on Saturdays, as it should always be, without worrying about the effect that the broadcasts of the big fights all around the world may cause, because we strongly believe in the quality of our local product.”

The Miniel-Mosquera fight is scheduled to 10 rounds for Miniel’s WBA Fedecentro lightweight regional title.

Both fighters have been previously promoted by Laguna against very competitive rivals.

Miniel has been knocked down by 3 of his last 4 opponents but he bounced back to win convincingly.

Mosquera’s 3 defeats had happen against world class fighters. He lost by a very tight split decision in Abu Dhabi against local unbeaten Bader Al-Dherat (10-0, KOs). He was previously knocked out by Argentina’s Juan Javier Carrasco (18-1, KOs) in Buenos Aires. Mosquera’s first defeat was a very close 6-round majority decision against his countryman Jose Nuñez, now 17-0-2, 7 KOs. Nuñez clearly beat Omar Salido last year to stay undefeated and he is currently considered Panamanian top fighter. The Núñez-Mosquera fight was awarded 2017 preliminary fight of the year in Panama.

Earlier fights in the card include a long-awaited featherweight matchup between Kadir Macías (3-1-1, 0 KOs) and Jhoyner Cervera (5-3-1, 4 KOs), also prospects Hibrahim Valdespino (4-1-1, 3 KOs), Angel Flores (3-0, 2 KOs), Abdiel “El Cuco” Mojica (3-0-1, 2 KOs) plus many other talented youngsters, including 5 debutants and a female fight in a 12-bout event which entire undercard was revealed in a press conference on Thursday, November 14 at Hooters restaurant.

To complement the local talent, the promoter added an international bout between former world title challenger, Venezuelan welterweight Gabriel Maestre (6-1, 5 KOs), ranked #7 by WBA and Mexican Hector Vargas (10-7,2 KOs). Also Florida veteran Thomas LaManna (38-5-1, 17 KOs), currently WBA Gold middleweight champion, faces an opponent to be announced.