The fight week activities for Saturday’s WBSS semi-finals start Tuesday in Lafayette, Louisiana, with a media workout, but WBC super lightweight diamond champion Regis Prograis, a Louisiana native, is also taking time to host local youth boxers for a special one hour training camp and motivational session four days prior to the biggest fight of his career against WBA super lightweight champ Kiryl Relikh.

“I am excited to bring a fight of this magnitude to my home state of Louisiana and give back to the community with my platform. These kids will have a great experience and then on Saturday I will put on a show that the fans won’t forget,” said Prograis.