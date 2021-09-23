September 23, 2021
Probellum announces on-air talent

Probellum, the new boxing venture of former Golden Boy CEO Richard Schaefer, has announced that former boxer-turned-broadcaster Paul Smith, presenter Ali Drew, and “Fight Disciples” Adam Catterall and Nick Peet will join its new crew of on-air talent.

According to a media release, Probellum’s aim is to grow a digital platform which will serve millions of boxing fans worldwide on a 24/7 365 basis, and in its first year will promote, co-promote, or sponsor at least 100 events worldwide, and stage marquee events of its own in the United States, in the United Kingdom/Ireland, and in the MENA/CIS regions.

