By TMZ.com

Riddick Bowe will NOT be fighting against Lamar Odom next month — the boxing legend has been yanked from the event as a result of Evander Holyfield’s performance earlier this month, TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported, the 53-year old former undisputed heavyweight champ was slated to go up against the NBA champ at James L. Knight Arena in Miami on Oct. 2.

But, after “The Real Deal” suffered a brutal technical knockout against Vitor Belfort at Triller Fight Club, Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman decided it was best for everyone’s safety to find a different opponent for 41-year-old Odom.

Bowe had been training hard leading up to the fight … but ultimately, the idea was scrapped.

It’s probably good news for all involved … and plenty of folks in boxing will be happy to hear it.

After all, famous promoter Lou DiBella was LIVID with the idea of Bowe getting in the ring … saying, “No. Just NO!!!! This is barbaric and beyond dangerous.”

Now, Feldman is on the search to find Odom’s replacement at the last minute … so who knows, maybe we get an Odom vs. Aaron Carter II??

As for Bowe, he’ll still be in the building for the event — we’re told he’ll serve as ref for another fight on the card — Paulie Malignaggi vs. social media influencer Corey B.