WBC welterweight world champion Shawn Porter and top contender Yordenis Ugas went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before they battle in the main event on FOX this Saturday night from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.



Shawn Porter: “I’m sure Ugas has looked at what I do in the ring and sees how tough and rough it is to fight me. He thinks he’s the better boxer and has more technical skills, which is fine with me. He can say what he wants, but the talking is done after today….Keith Thurman, Errol Spence Jr. or Manny Pacquiao. Those are all big fights that people want to see. If this fight goes the way we want it to go, those guys are the goal for the next fight.”

Yordenis Ugas: “I am 100 percent better technically than Shawn Porter. It’s going to make this a great fight on Saturday and we’re going to give the fans an incredible night. Shawn and I sparred a couple years ago but I’m a way different fighter than I was then. You’re going to see an elite fighter on Saturday.”