WBA world light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (15-0 11 KOs) could open the door to mega-fights at super middleweight as he prepares to defend his title against Joe Smith Jr (24-2, 20 KOs) on Saturday March 9 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.



“I’m not a big guy for Light-Heavyweight, and I can make Super-Middleweight, and I said many times that I want the big fights,” said Bivol. “By that I mean that I want to fight for belts. If someone has a belt in the super middleweight or light heavyweight divisions, I would be glad to fight them.

“I know Callum Smith has a belt, and I would like to fight him if he wants to, and if our promoters can make this fight. I am open for every fight for the belt now. There are many names who have belts. To the top ten from light heavyweight and super middleweight: I’m ready to fight!”