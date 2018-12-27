Super bantamweight prospect “Magic” Mike Plania (17-1, 10 KOs) will get another big break in the US as he fights on the undercard of the January 13 Jose Uzcategui vs. Caleb Plant fight in Los Angeles. Opponent is yet to be announced. The fight was arranged by Manny Pacquiao, who will fight the following week against Adrien Broner.

The ecstatic Plania was so grateful about the news. “Thank you so much Senator Manny Pacquiao for this chance. I will do my best to win and make our country proud. It will be an impressive win. I have been working hard in the gym for this. Thank you also to JC Manangquil and Sanman for managing my career well. Happy New Year everyone!”, Plania stated.

According to Sanman honcho Jim Claude Manangquil, the Plania fight is just one of the more fights in the beginning of 2019. Duno and Gaballo will also fight on February 9 in a Sanman-ESPN 5 boxing event.