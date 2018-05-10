Parker Team targets Joshua rematch

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will earn a rematch with IBF, WBO, WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua within a year according to Parker’s promoter David Higgins. “If we employ the same tactics we did originally and just fight often, fight regularly, pay our sanctioning fees, beat the person in front of us, we’ll be back at number one within a year,” Higgins told Newshub. “People think it’s voodoo, and you have to send brown paper bags to Colombia and that sort of thing. No, you just line up a good opponent and you win, and you’ll edge your way back…and I think the world wants to see Parker fight Joshua again.”