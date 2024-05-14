By Boxing Bob Newman
The New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) has announced its 16-member class of 2024. The 12th Annual NYSBHOF induction dinner will be Sunday afternoon (12:30-5:30 p.m. ET), September 15, 2024, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.
Tickets are priced at $175 per person and includes a complete brunch and cocktail hour upon entry, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, as well as a 7-course dinner (prime rib, fish, or poultry) and open bar throughout the event. Tickets are available to purchase by contacting NYSBHOF president Jack Hirsch at (516) 790-7592 or [email protected]. Ads for the NYSBHOF program are available, ranging from $500 to $110.
Inductees in the following categories are as follows:
Living boxers:
- Joan Guzman- a former WBO Super Bantamweight and Super Featherweight champion, originally from the Dominican Republic but a resident of Queens and the Bronx for his entire career
- Tyrone “The Harlem Butcher” Jackson- hard-hitting Golden Gloves champion and leading Junior Lightweight contender
- Rocky Fratto- a former NABF Super Welterweight champion, WBA title challenger and All- Army and Inter-Service champion out of Geneva, NY
- Johnny Davis- Hempstead, Long Island, a perennial Light Heavyweight contender and WBA title challenger
Posthumous boxers:
- Alfonso “Panama Al” Brown- Long-time Bantamweight champion, who spent most of his career fighting out of Harlem
- Johnny Colan- Former Middleweight and Light Heavyweight contender
- Peter Scalzo- Former Featherweight champion
- Phil Terranova- Former Featherweight champion
Living non-participants:
- Bruce Beck- Popular sports host
- Billy Calogero- Writer, historian, and television and radio host,
- Sparkle Lee- History-making referee
- “Elegant” Eddie Post- Former amateur boxer and owner of Spartan ring apparel,
Posthumous non-participants:
- Leo P. Flynn- Prolific manager of the Bronx, who managed as many as 50 boxers at a time
- George Kanter- boxing manager and American representative for many European promoters
- Bill Mazer- Popular radio and television personality
- Bob Waters- Long-time journalist and former BWAA President
The 2024 inductees were selected by the NYSBHOF Nominating Committee members.
All boxers needed to be inactive for at least three years to be eligible for NYSBHOF induction, and all inductees must have resided in New York State for a significant portion of their boxing careers or during the prime of their respective careers.
I could be really overlooking someone, but I think Joan Guzman might get my vote as the best Dominican born boxer ever.
I don’t know Lucie. Guzman always had weight issues towards the end of his career, but when he fought I loved watching him.
I was trying to think of someone who I’d, personally, rank ahead of him…. I got no one. Yes, he had his weight but, when he was at his best, that man was a genius – an offensive machine and brilliant defensively.
Yeah, he was an offensive fighter. Didn’t they try to compare him to Tyson? Miniature version. Cannot think either of anyone else from the island.
How about my homie, Fernando Guerrero.
When he was coming up, fighting lesser opponents, he was more ‘seek & destroy’ style, but when he fought world class guys, for the most part, Guzman was defensive. He was a counterpuncher and a fantastic defensive fighter.
Guerrero wasn’t on that level. I don’t think he ever won a title and he was one of those guys, Jerson Ravelo was another one from the DR – they stepped up and didn’t seem to have the chin to make it against top guys. I was thinking more of ppl like Javier Fortuna, Payano, Claudio Marrero. I don’t think they’ve ever produced a HOF fighter which is crazy when you think of just how many Dominican fighters there’ve been.
I’m partial to Fernando Guerrero. True story. Make a long story short too. I returned to the ring at age 52. I met Guerrero at my weigh in, who was training another fighter. He ended up working my corner the next day just out of the blue. A truly rewarding experience and one that I will never forget. A very humble down to earth man that simply went out of his way to help out. The other fighters were all solid too.
He lived up to his nickname. Always came in for the kill and at his peak, appeared to outclass everyone of his opponents. He might be the brightest boxing star out of the Dominican Republic. There’s Payano and Agapito Sanchez from the same or similar era, but nah, they did not have the same type of run.