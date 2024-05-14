By Boxing Bob Newman

The New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) has announced its 16-member class of 2024. The 12th Annual NYSBHOF induction dinner will be Sunday afternoon (12:30-5:30 p.m. ET), September 15, 2024, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Tickets are priced at $175 per person and includes a complete brunch and cocktail hour upon entry, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, as well as a 7-course dinner (prime rib, fish, or poultry) and open bar throughout the event. Tickets are available to purchase by contacting NYSBHOF president Jack Hirsch at (516) 790-7592 or [email protected]. Ads for the NYSBHOF program are available, ranging from $500 to $110.

Inductees in the following categories are as follows:

Living boxers:

Joan Guzman- a former WBO Super Bantamweight and Super Featherweight champion, originally from the Dominican Republic but a resident of Queens and the Bronx for his entire career

Tyrone “The Harlem Butcher” Jackson- hard-hitting Golden Gloves champion and leading Junior Lightweight contender

Rocky Fratto- a former NABF Super Welterweight champion, WBA title challenger and All- Army and Inter-Service champion out of Geneva, NY

Johnny Davis- Hempstead, Long Island, a perennial Light Heavyweight contender and WBA title challenger

Posthumous boxers:

Alfonso “Panama Al” Brown- Long-time Bantamweight champion, who spent most of his career fighting out of Harlem

Johnny Colan- Former Middleweight and Light Heavyweight contender

Peter Scalzo- Former Featherweight champion

Phil Terranova- Former Featherweight champion

Living non-participants:

Bruce Beck- Popular sports host

Billy Calogero- Writer, historian, and television and radio host,

Sparkle Lee- History-making referee

“Elegant” Eddie Post- Former amateur boxer and owner of Spartan ring apparel,

Posthumous non-participants:

Leo P. Flynn- Prolific manager of the Bronx, who managed as many as 50 boxers at a time

George Kanter- boxing manager and American representative for many European promoters

Bill Mazer- Popular radio and television personality

Bob Waters- Long-time journalist and former BWAA President

The 2024 inductees were selected by the NYSBHOF Nominating Committee members.

All boxers needed to be inactive for at least three years to be eligible for NYSBHOF induction, and all inductees must have resided in New York State for a significant portion of their boxing careers or during the prime of their respective careers.