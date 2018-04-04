Nuñez vs. Nuñez, May 4 in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

Undefeated Cuban bantamweight Leosdan Nuñez (6-0, 4 KOs) attempts to break into the World rankings by disputing the vacant WBA Fedelatin title against Panamanian Ricardo “El Matematico” Nuñez (29-6, 23 KOs) on the main event of The Battle of the Nuñez boxing card announced by Sparta Promotions for Friday May 4th at Fantastic Casino Albrook Mall in Panama City.



The Cuban trusts his amateur experience of more than 150 fights to compensate the fact that his opponent, a former two times World title challenger, has almost 6 times his amount of pro fights.

“What he doesn’t know is that I also had a long amateur career of 118 wins and only 2 defeats,” El Matematico said.

In the co-main event, Venezuelan welterweight Ivan Matute (25-1, 20KOs) will risk his Fedelatin belt against Nicaraguan Levy Morales (16-5-1, 8 KOs).

Promoter George Sarantopoulos announced fighters from five different Latin American countries to participate in the 10 fights show.