WBA #4, WBO #7, IBF #12, WBC #12 bantamweight Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney (16-0, 13 KOs) gears up for the biggest fight of his career May 19 as defends his World Boxing Association Oceania title against former two-time world champion Kohei Kono (33-11-1, 14 KOs). The fight will be at Malvern Town Hall in Melbourne Australia on the Hosking Promotions & Peter Maniatis Events BOB ROSE CUP event.