Indonesian Updates

By Jeff Pamungkas

Indonesian jr. flyweight prospect Tibo Monabesa (17-0, 8 KOs) retained his WBC International Silver title by dominating his challenger from the Philippines Lester Abutan (12-8-3, 6 KOs) on Saturday (3/31) at Cenderawasih Sports Hall, Jakarta, Indonesia. Monabesa is currently rated WBC #13, WBA #4 and WBO #9. Monabesa’s manager Armin Tan said that he will arrange a world title fight for his boy in the near future.

———-

On the main undercard, another Indonesian prospect Hamson “Tiger” Lamandau (9-2, 6 KOs) successfully grabbed the vacant flyweight UBO international title after winning by TKO in the last round over experienced Indonesian boxer Sammy “Hagler” Tehuayo.

Both fighters traded punches from the beginning of the match, making the fight exciting to watch. Tehuayo who was wearing down from the 10th was knocked down in round 11 and twice in round 12, before the TKO victory was given to the new champion.

———-

Another Indonesian world rated Daud “Cino” Yordan has stayed for several months in Madrid, Spain with his new coach Gabriel Campillo, the former WBA light heavyweight champion. Yordan (37-3, 25 KOs) is scheduled to fight Pavel Malikov (13-0, 5 KOs) of Russia in Ekaterinburg, Russia, April 22.

Yordan’s manager Gustiantira Alandy informed us that this fight would be for the WBO Intercontinental lightweight title as well as a WBA world eliminator. Yordan is currently rated WBA #6 in the lightweight division, and recently released a video challenging the WBA champion Jorge Linares in Spanish.