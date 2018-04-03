Canelo Withdraws From Golovkin Rematch

By Miguel Maravilla

Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) of Guadalajara, México officially withdrew from his scheduled Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) rematch with WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on HBO Pay per view.

“I’m surprised what happened and I regret this. I want I apologize to everyone,” said Canelo. “This really hurts me. This is difficult to go through. I feel really frustrated but I am calm and relaxed. I’ve always been a clean fighter and will continue to be a clean fighter.”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya added, “I can assure Canelo has always displayed the utmost respect for the sport.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Alvarez as he is scheduled to appear for a hearing April 18th after twice testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol last month. Executive Director Bob Bennett also filed an official Complaint for Disciplinary Action against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

“I have always tested voluntarily because I’m a clean fighter,” stated Canelo. “I have informed the Nevada commission to do all the testing to clarify this situation. I’m positive I’m a clean fighter, I respect what I do but this isn’t the exception.”

Canelo and his team have stated that the result was due to high levels of contaminated meat in which there have been reported cases in Mexico.

“This has been the case in Mexico with contaminated meat as it has been the case for many athletes,” Canelo continued. “I respect the Nevada commission rules, sanctions, and regulations. With this experience. I will take more precautions. I’m clean. I really don’t care what Golovkin and his team have to say.”

As far as the Cinco de Mayo fight goes, there is talk of Gary O’Sullivan (27-2, 19 KOs) of Ireland being GGG’s potential replacement. He was penciled in to headline May 4th on ESPN in Las Vegas, on the eve of the Canelo-GGG rematch.

“Unfortunately the rematch will have to wait,” concluded Canelo. “We want to settle the score with Golovkin. Without a doubt that is the fight.”

