EBU 2017 Awards nominees

By Marco Bratusch



The European Boxing Union has revealed the nominees for the customary annual award-winners in three distinctive categories.

All the representative members of the EBU council, as well as ring officials, had the right to pick five (5) EBU Fight of the year candidates among a list of 25 bouts which took place in 2017, plus five (5) EBU fighter of the year candidates.

Here are the nominees:

EBU 2017 Fight of the year:

Eggington vs. Mimoune (Manchester, UK, 10-7-2017)

Vitu vs. Real (Levallois-Perret, France, 1-21-2017)

Kabayel vs. Chisora (Monte Carlo, 11-4-2017)

Boesel vs. Murat (Dresden, Germany, 7-1-2017)

Tatli vs. Patera (first match: Turku, Finland, 5-6-2017)

EBU 2017 Fighter of the Year

Agit Kabayel (Germany, heavyweights)

Hadillah Mohoumadi (France, super middleweights)

Anthony Yigit (Sweden, junior welterweights)

Edis Tatli (Finland, lightweights)

Cediric Vitu (France, junior middleweights)

Another important category regards the more active Promoter for 2017, with the nominees being:

MK Events (France)

Matchroom Events (UK)

Sauerland Events (Germany)

SES Ulf Steinforth (Germany)

Europrom (France)

The final winners for each category will be revealed during the next EBU General Assembly, which is going to take place on June 2nd in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

For the previous season of 2016, the prize recognitions went to:

MK Events (EBU Promoter 2016)

Vitu-Varon (EBU FOTY 2016)

EdisTatli (EBU Fighter of the year 2016)