Hearn: We don’t believe Wilder’s team wants the fight

At a New York City media roundtable this afternoon for undefeated heavyweight contender Jarrell Miller, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn released the following statement:

“Jarrell Miller is in a long line of US fighters making noise for an AJ fight – he’s definitely in contention for that fight.

“AJ’s focus is on Deontay Wilder but we don’t believe his team wants the fight so we have to look at other options. If AJ is to fight in the summer and it’s not Deontay, then a win over Duhaupas on April 28 will put Jarrell in a great spot to land a shot at Joshua.”