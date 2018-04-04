Lara, Hurd channel Lara-Angulo fight

WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy Lara (25-2-2, 14 KOs), boxing’s longest reigning champion, and IBF champion Jarrett Hurd (20-0, 15 KOs), who meet in a world title unification clash Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, both have a different take on Lara’s tough 2013 fight against Alfredo Angulo.

Jarrett Hurd: “I’m much faster than Angulo, much sharper than Angulo, hit harder than Angulo and I’m a much bigger guy. So physically, when I’m in there on him in the ring, he’s going to feel it. He couldn’t take the pressure and the style from Angulo. He’s going to be in for a long night when he fights me.”

Erislady Lara: “He keeps mentioning how it’s going to be Angulo and this and that. Well, Angulo connected on me twice, but don’t forget how that fight finished. I ended Angulo’s career. I ruined his career and I put him out of the top level of boxing. If Jarrett Hurd thinks he’s going to come like that, I’m going to end his career too, at 27 years old. So come April 7, I’m hoping he puts that pressure so I could ruin his career for all the talking that he’s been doing.”