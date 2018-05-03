Nuñez and Nuñez both make weight

By Héctor Villarreal

Cuban Leosdan Nuñez (6-0, 4 KOs) weighed in at 117.5 pounds and his Panamanian opponent Ricardo “El Matematico” Nuñez (29-6, 23 KOs) hit the scale at the limit for their fight for the vacant WBA Fedelatin bantamweight title on the main event of La Batalla de los Nuñez card presented by Sparta Promotions at Fantastic Casino Albrook Mall in Panama City, Panama.



Alexander Duran 140 vs Ronald Castillo 138.5

Ivan Matute 146.75 vs Miguel Martinez 145.5

Pablo Vicente 129.25 vs Isaias Cardona 129.5

John Renteria 147 vs Addir Sanchez 145.75

Liborio Solis 123 vs Jose Ramos 118

Johan Gonzalez 152.75 vs Jesus Velazco 150.75

Daniel Matellon 109 vs Fernando Godines 102.25

Luis Rios 120.5 vs Iwier Henriquez 117

Gerardo Murillo 121.5 vs Gilmer Baules 121.5

Norlan Yera 124 vs Ivan Trejos 124.5

Marcelino Saez 116 vs Fernando Arenas 116

Streaming: Peleando Panama Facebook live

Open tv and cable: Plus TV 35

First fight 7pm