GGG, Haye favored to win Saturday

WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is a -3300 favorite to defeat Vanes Martirosyan +1000 on Saturday night at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. In the co-feature, undisputed female welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus is -5000 to beat Kali Reis +1400. HBO will televise.

Earlier that day, former heavyweight champion David Haye -225 to avenge his loss to Tony Bellew +187 at the O2 Arena in London. Also on that card, bantamweight Emmanuel Rodriguez is -400 to defeat Paul Butler +275 in a clash for the vacant IBF title. AWE will televise.

In Friday night action, unbeaten super featherweight Ryan Garcia is -2000 to beat veteran Jayson Velez +900 at the the same venue that will host Golovkin-Martirosyan the following night. Also on the card, middleweight Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan is -1600 to defeat Berlin Abreu +800. ESPN2 will televise.