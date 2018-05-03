Vanes: Fans should be happy…no running

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“When I first heard about it (fighting Golovkin), I thought it was a joke. But I did see Don’s caller ID, so I knew it was really him. I was so excited and fans should be happy to see me in the ring against GGG…no running! Everyone is waiting for me to show why they’re calling me a nightmare and I feel that fight will show that,” stated Vanes Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) in advance of Saturday’s showdown against WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs).