May 3, 2018

Vanes: Fans should be happy…no running

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“When I first heard about it (fighting Golovkin), I thought it was a joke. But I did see Don’s caller ID, so I knew it was really him. I was so excited and fans should be happy to see me in the ring against GGG…no running! Everyone is waiting for me to show why they’re calling me a nightmare and I feel that fight will show that,” stated Vanes Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) in advance of Saturday’s showdown against WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs).

Nuñez and Nuñez both make weight
ESPN2 Weights from Los Angeles
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.