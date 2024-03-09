Noriega derrota a Villar en Nicaragua En un choque entre contendientes de peso mosca junior clasificados mundialmente, el invicto clasificado WBC #5, AMB #7, OMB #12 Jairo Noriega (14-0, 3 KOs) anotó una decisión unánime en doce asaltos sobre el clasificado OMB #7, AMB #8, WBC # 8 Azael “Candelilla” Villar (20-3-4, 15 KOs) el viernes por la noche en el Casino Pharaohs en Managua, Nicaragua. Villar presionó la acción pero se vio frustrado en gran medida por el móvil Noriega. Noriega gana el título Latino de la OMB. Canelo-Munguía programado para el 4 de mayo en Las Vegas Parker cayó dos veces, pero vence a Zhang por titulo OMB Like this: Like Loading...

