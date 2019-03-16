By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Australian lightweight champion Jacob Ng (10-0, 8 KOs) captured the IBF Youth 135 pound title when he forced a six round stoppage over Glenn Enterina (14-5-1, 9 KOs) in a scheduled ten round bout at the Southport Sharks club, Southport, Queensland on Saturday. Ng dropped Enterina in round one but in round two the Filipino had the Australian on the canvas. Enterina was deducted a point in round three for continual infringements. The referee called the fight off in round six and crowned Ng.