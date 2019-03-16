By Robert Coster

WBA #6 ligthweight Evens Pierre (31-1-1, 20 KOs) was held to a surprise draw yesterday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, by local boxer Marco Acevedo (11-4-1, 4 KOs). Pierre boxed elegantly but was somewhat too economical with his punches against Acevedo, a wild, brawling opponent, egged on by the partisan crowd – a fact that might have influenced the local judges. Comments Pierre after the fight: “I think I outboxed him but the crowd was cheering every punch that he threw and missed. This said, I was also the victim of ring rust and the lack of time to train due to the situation in Haiti.”

Other bouts on the card: Ramon de la Paz, 147 (7-0, 3 K0s), 147 TKO4 over veteran Tomas Mendez, 147 (24-11, 17 K0s), a good action-packed brawl; Juan Carlos Pena 134 TKO1 Manuel Polanco 131; Patrick Cora, 157 TKO3 Leonel Garcia 159; Chancy Grace 135, TKO2 Hector Nibal 132; Frank Gonzalez 118 TKO2 Jose Adan Fernandez 118.

Promoter: Domini Boxing.

Venue: Casa de los Clubes, Santo Domingo.