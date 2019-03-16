By Jeff Zimmerman



Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe shared his thoughts on Spence Jr. and Garcia:

“I think Errol Spence wins the fight for a number of reasons. I love Mikey as a fighter, tremendous, tremendous talent but given a chance to see Errol and I have been to a lot of his fights, just seeing him work in the gym. He worked with Floyd in a training camp. I know what he’s capable of bringing to the table.”

“And what Errol brings to the table is he’s not the fastest guy in the world, he’s not the strongest guy in the world and there might be one or two attributes Mikey might have better than him but one thing about Errol is he is very consistent. It’s hard to beat a guy who is young, athletic and very consistent. He gets into a rhythm. It’s hard to beat a good, strong guy with a good jab and stays with an educated jab and he understands the game. What I found out first hand is you got to have some shit to keep him off of you. I watched him and Floyd in camp and it gets no better than fighting the best guy. He gave Floyd some great work.”

“He puts mental pressure on you that forces you to make lots of mistakes. He’s not going to go overboard with certain things and it is hard to beat a guy with a good jab, good sound fundamentals and in great shape over 12 rounds and he’s looking to punish you.”