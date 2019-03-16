By Jeff Zimmerman

Former heavyweight contender Chris “The Nightmare’ Arreola, who made his comeback on the Wilder-Fury card is excited to get back in the ring at AT&T Stadium tonight.



Arreola was out of the ring for 2 years but is happy to be back.

“I love fighting. I love it. The comradery you get like right now, talking to other fighters, talking to media, to other coaches, the comradery is just so dope man. Yea we may look like animals when we are in the ring, but outside we are just regular people of life. I think we have a little more respect for life because our life is so precious. We can lose it just that quick in the ring.”

Arreola is confident he can make a triumphant return.

“I can do it. I took 2 years off. I spent a lot of time with my family, my son, my daughter and I got tired of it. It was time for me to get to work. Honestly, I got tired of it. I miss boxing. I miss getting punched. I’m happy to be here.”

Arreola knew he had to get in shape to fight Augustin and expects to get his arms raised at the end.

“A win. I’m coming, I’m coming to fight. The main thing is, I got in shape for this fight. He’s a fighter that moves. He’s a fighter that throws good punches, good combinations. I am going to have to chase him around the ring. I am going to have to be on my P’s and Q’s, punches are going to come from different angles. I have to make sure my hands are up, I have to make sure I move my head. I respect the man, but I’m coming out with a victory.”

Henry Ramirez, trainer of Arreola also weighed in on his comeback.

“He has been speaking openly if he loses he’s done so the only way to prevent yourself from losing is to do everything you can to prepare.”

“He sees the rebirth of the heavyweight division and there’s a lot of good fights that could be made out there.”

“Chris puts his mind and really dedicates himself, he could do things he may not have thought he really could. When he is prepared and focused he’s a dangerous guy.”