Super featherweights Liam Dillon (13-0-1, 3 KOs) and Reece Bellotti (17-5, 14 KOs) will clash for the British and Commonwealth titles at Indigo at The O2 in London on Saturday February 10, shown live worldwide on DAZN. Originally DAZN had welterweight rivals Conah Walker and Cyrus Pattinson set to rematch at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle on that date, but an eye injury sustained by Pattinson has forced him to withdraw.

