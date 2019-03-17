By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Making his U.S. debut former bantamweight champion Luis Nery (29-0, 23 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico stopped former champion McJoe Arroyo (18-3, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico after four one-sided rounds. Nery attacked from the start as he landed combinations and attacked the body as Arroyo was fighting off his back foot. A left uppercut by the Nery dropped Arroyo in round two as he was up and continued fighting. A right hand followed by an overhand left sent Arroyo to the canvas a second time in round three. The Mexican southpaw continued to punch through Arroyo in round four knocking him down two times as the Puerto Rican visited the canvas four times. Arroyo’s corner did not let him out to fight and the bout was waved off 10 seconds into the fifth.