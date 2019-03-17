By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In his second fight after a 2-year hiatus, former heavyweight contender Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola (38-5-1, 33 KOs) put on a show at AT&T Stadium in the first pay-per-view bout under the Spence-Garcia mega fight. Arreola came out firing against Jean Pierre Augustin (17-7-1, 12 KOs) in the first round, backing up the southpaw. Augustin countered the active Arreola landing counter straight left hands that bloodied the nose of Arreola. The 2nd round was much of the same as Arreola was on the attack as both guys were warned by referee Neal Young for roughhousing.

But in round 3 it was all Arreola as he buckled Augustin legs with a straight left hand to open the round. Augustin stood on his feet temporarily, but Arreola smelled blood and went in for the kill dropping Augustin who barely got to his feet. Arreola attacked Augustin and put him against the ropes and dropped a flurry of bombs that caused referee Neal Young to jump in and stop the fight. The time of stoppage was 2:30 of the 3rd round for the TKO victory for Arreola.

Arreola has been in a great mood all week after being out of the ring for two years before his comeback fight on Wilder-Fury card in Los Angeles. Coming into the fight Arreola shared his thoughts with Fightnews.com.

“I love fighting. I love it. The comradery you get like right now, talking to other fighters, talking to media, to other coaches, the comradery is just so dope man. Yea we may look like animals when we are in the ring, but outside we are just regular people of life. I think we have a little more respect for life, because our life is so precious. We can lose it just that quick in the ring.”

“I took 2 years off. I spent a lot of time with my family, my son, my daughter and I got tired of it. It was time for me to get to work. Honestly, I got tired of it. I miss boxing. I miss getting punched. I’m happy to be here.”

Trainer Henry Ramirez had this to say during fight week.

“He sees the rebirth of the heavyweight division and there’s a lot of good fights that could be made out there.”

“Chris puts his mind and really dedicates himself, he could do things he may not have thought he really could. When he is prepared and focused he’s a dangerous guy.”

With this performance, Arreola showed he was, indeed, dangerous, and may have just put the heavyweight division on notice as he was sharp, in great shape and rejuvenated. If nothing else, he undoubtedly landed himself a big payday in the now stacked heavyweight division.