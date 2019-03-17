By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin (26-2-1, 23 KOs) won by eighth round disqualification against Gregory Corbin (15-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout was terminated due to low blows from Corbin.

Off to a slow start in the opening round Martin and Corbin felt each other out throwing the jab but Martin finished the round strong hitting Corbin with a right hand at the bell. Martin backed Corbin up a pair of times in the second connecting with a solid straight lefts. In round four, Corbin landed an uppercut snapping Martin’s head shortly after the referee deducted a point from Corbin for a low blow. Martin was cut on the left eye and continued to exchange. The southpaw Martin kept his distance in the fifth popping the jab as Corbin stalked his way in. Things kept getting difficult for Corbin as he landed a low blow, the referee once again deducted a point from Corbin late in the round.

Corbin was not helping his cause as he landed another low blow in the sixth, the referee deducted a point from Corbin for a third time as the local fighter was flirting with disqualification. The former world champion pressed in the seventh round as Corbin appeared to be getting frustrated already behind on the scorecards. The referee had finally seen enough as he disqualified Corbin for landing numerous low blows stopping the fight at 53 seconds of the eighth.