By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Former WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (21-0, 18 KOs) stopped J’Leon Love (24-3-1, 13 KOs) in two rounds. Benavidez got to work right away rocking Love with a left hook in the opening round and he continued to attack him. In round two, Benavidez backed Love up to the ropes and unloaded a vicious combination prompting referee Laurence Cole to step in to stop the fight at 1:14 of round two.