Spence Jr. put on a one-sided massacre in Dallas as he predicted

By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In one of the most anticipated and intriguing fights in a long time, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr (25-0, 21 KOs) and Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) squared off at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night in front of 47,525 boisterous fans. It was also shown live on FOX on PBC Pay-Per-View, the first one for both fighters. If you entered the stadium Team Garcia or had your doubts about Spence Jr., you quickly realized why he is called The Truth.

Spence put on a textbook boxing clinic on the guy many believe is the most fundamentally sound fighter in the sport in Mikey Garcia. Spence Jr. also showed the nonbelievers leading up to the fight that it wasn’t going to be the size that stops the smaller Garcia, but his boxing skills and overall boxing IQ. There’s a reason why Leonard Ellerbe said this week that he gave Floyd Mayweather his best work in sparring and no one is smarter than Mayweather in the squared circle.

Spence Jr. also told everyone this week he wanted to put on a one sided massacre and that’s exactly what he did. The southpaw from DeSoto outside of Dallas was methodical over the first few rounds and continued throughout the fight as he landed his stinging, machine gun right jab to the head and body and followed up with a straight left or a massive hook to the head and body of Garcia. Spence Jr. snapped Garcia’s head back multiple times in those early rounds as Garcia was defensive most of the time and when he did open up like he did in the 3rd round, he was met by a fist to the face or to the stomach.

Spence Jr. continued to box the socks off Garcia through the middle rounds and clearly was pitching a shutout leading into the championship rounds. The 9th and 11th round were Spence Jr’s best from beginning to end as he walked down Garcia and threw everything he had at Garcia all over the ring. Garcia was just unable to do anything to stop it. In the 12th and final round, Spence Jr. was measuring Garcia with his right hand as he turned up the heat in the last minute trying to deliver the knockout for his hometown fans. Instead he settled for a convincing unanimous decision as the scores read 120-108 twice, 120-107.

Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao met in the center of the ring which could be the next mega fight at Jerry World as it has been rumored. Jerry Jones was front and center as well and has already hosted two Pacquiao fights and would love to continue big time boxing at his palace that seats 100,000 people.

Spence Jr. was more than happy to show Sugar Ray Leonard and other former legends that doubted his skills that he is indeed The Truth and is more than just a brawler in the ring.

“I can box, I can move my head if I want to. The game is to be smart, it’s the Sweet Science.”

“I give Mikey Garcia all the credit for taking the fight.”