By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Japanese super feather champ Tsubasa Narai (14-2, 10 KOs), 129.75, barely kept his national belt by eking out a close but unanimous nod (96-94 twice, 97-93) over JBC#1 Kanta Fukui (12-6-1, 8 KOs), 129.75, over a hairline ten on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. The taller Fukui, a late bloomer, fought well in the first half, utilizing solid right crosses over the champ Narai’s leading lefts. The hard-punching champ, however, maintained the pressure, if not sufficient punches, in the second half to be given a very close decision. Either should have scored with cleaner and more effective shots to the rival to make it a clear contest.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

