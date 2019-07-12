By Joe Koizumi

Former champ Ryota Murata (15-2, 12 KOs), 159.5, impressively regained his WBA middleweight belt when he caught up with defending titlist and his conqueror Rob Brant (25-2, 17 KOs), 159.25, dropped him with a fusillade of punches and halted him at 2:34 of the second round on Friday in Osaka, Japan.

