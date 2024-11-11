El peso ligero Abraham Montoya (23-6-1, 14 KOs) se impuso por decisión dividida en diez asaltos al ex campeón mundial Joseph “JoJo” Díaz (33-7-1, 15 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Osceola Heritage Park Arena en Kissimmee, Florida. Díaz pareció hacer un poco más, pero dos jueces prefirieron el trabajo de Montoya. Las puntuaciones fueron 98-92, 97-93 para Montoya y 98-92 para Díaz, que ha perdido seis de sus últimos siete combates.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.