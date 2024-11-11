Montoya vence al ex campeón JoJo Díaz en Kissimmee, Florida El peso ligero Abraham Montoya (23-6-1, 14 KOs) se impuso por decisión dividida en diez asaltos al ex campeón mundial Joseph “JoJo” Díaz (33-7-1, 15 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Osceola Heritage Park Arena en Kissimmee, Florida. Díaz pareció hacer un poco más, pero dos jueces prefirieron el trabajo de Montoya. Las puntuaciones fueron 98-92, 97-93 para Montoya y 98-92 para Díaz, que ha perdido seis de sus últimos siete combates. Apoyemos a Israel "Magnífico" Vázquez a luchar por su vida Bam Rodriguez KOs al ex campeon Guevara y retiene título WBC en Filadelfia Like this: Like Loading...

