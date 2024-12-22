El ex campeón de peso mínimo Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa (8-0, 2 KOs) venció por decisión unánime en doce asaltos a Neider Valdez (14-2-2, 11 KOs) para quedarse con el título vacante de peso minimosca de la AMB el jueves por la noche en el Pabellón de Karate del Centro Olímpico de Santo Domingo, República Dominicana. Las puntuaciones fueron 116-112, 117-111, 117-111.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.