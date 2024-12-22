Mini-Pacman gana título minimosca de la WBA en República Dominicana El ex campeón de peso mínimo Erick “Mini-Pacman” Rosa (8-0, 2 KOs) venció por decisión unánime en doce asaltos a Neider Valdez (14-2-2, 11 KOs) para quedarse con el título vacante de peso minimosca de la AMB el jueves por la noche en el Pabellón de Karate del Centro Olímpico de Santo Domingo, República Dominicana. Las puntuaciones fueron 116-112, 117-111, 117-111. Shields-Perkins ahora por el campeonato indiscutible Oleksandr Usyk: Creo que ganaré. Like this: Like Loading...

