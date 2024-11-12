Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Anyone else think this event with Tyson Vs Paul will be scripted?
Arturo-I do. I think it will somehow end up a draw after being stopped because of a some kind of injury or mishap, like Tysons ulcers will flare up or Jake Paul will slip and fall out of the ring in an in between round skirmish with a YouTube rival. Something ridiculous.
Yes, I believe the fix is in.
On a side note-I’m sure some of you saw the footage of Jake Paul knocking down his big sparring partner. The guys name was Deandre Savage, ever heard of him? Me neither. He’s 6-0, all ko’s against extremely limited opposition. Mostly guys with losing records and under 10 fights. Some winless. Somehow, the guy is ranked #15 in the world by the WBA! They have absolutely no credibility! None!!! 15 is a very high ranking. There are easily 150 heavyweights out there far more deserving of a higher ranking than him. Who the hell does he know? Is it because of his affiliation with Jake Paul he’s ranked so high? I have no idea where Jake Paul is ranked, but if we’re being generous, he should be no higher than #50 at Cruiserweight.
14 oz gloves, 2 minute rounds…there is no was Netflix would allow either guy to be badly hurt on their live steam. I think Jake will carry Mike, and it will be nothing more than a sparring session. Paul will look fast and sharp compared to a 58 year old Tyson, but Tyson will go the rounds. It will be a win-win for everyone. Alternatively, Tyson gets injured and that ends the fight.