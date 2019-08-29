Belgium’s most active promoter Alain Vanackere will deliver a world title fight for the locals. Highly ranked and heavy-handed Ryad Merhy (28-1, 23 KOs) of Belgium faces unbeaten Imre Szello (24-0, 16 KOs) of Hungary on October 19 for the vacant WBA interim cruiserweight world title. The site of the event will be the Spiroudome Arena, in Charleroi, Belgium.

The co-feature will have unbeaten world-ranked Mikalai Vesialou (10-0-1, 5 KOs) of Belarus defending his WBA Continental middleweight title vs. Abdul Khattab (18-2-1, 5 KOs) of Denmark.

Rounding out the undercard:

Abraham Nova (16-0, 12 KOs), Herve Hubeaux (31-3, 14 KOs), Timur Nikarkhoev (21-3, 14 KOs), Kamel Kouaouch (8-0, 0 KOs), Antoine Vanackere (11-1, 6 KOs), Miko Khatchatryan (8-0, 4 KOs), and Hovhannes Martirosyan (7-0, 5 KOs) will fight in separate bouts.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.be