By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Dempsey McKean (13-0, 7 KOs) defended the title successfully when he stopped challenger Roger Izonritei (12-8-1, 11 KOs) at the Southport Sharks AFL club at Southport, Queensland on Saturday. Southpaw McKean controlled the action from the opening round connecting with accurate combinations on his opponent. At the conclusion of round four, the corner of Izonritei retired their boxer when he was in no condition to continue.

The 28-year-old McKean was coming off a stoppage victory over Victor Oganov in six rounds in October. He captured the national title in 2017 by defeating Hunter Sam in 2017. The 43-year-old Nigerian born 6’5” Izonritei was coming off a knockout loss to former world heavyweight challenger Alex Leapai in August.

In other action, Australian light-heavyweight champion John Frederickson (8-1-2, 6 KOs) scored a ten round majority decision over Quintin Carey (4-5-1, 1 KO). After ten rounds of see-saw action, Frederickson was crowned the winner by scores of 97-95,96-95 and 95-95.

Also, Mackay based welterweight Tysinn Best (9-0, 2 KOs) captured the vacant Australian welterweight crown when he edged Nathan Webber (6-1, 2 KOs) by split decision over ten rounds. Scores at the conclusion 97-92,97-93 and 95-96.Best was coming off a three round stoppage of Gabriel Kafi in October.

The 26-year-old Gold Coast-based Webber was coming off a victory over Gareth Prior in May.

Gold Coast-based lightweight Jacob Ng (9-0, 7 KOs) was crowned the Australian lightweight champion when he stopped Gaige Ireland (5-2-2, 3 KOs) in round four of a scheduled ten round bout. Ng was in control of the contest when in round four he dropped Ireland and was crowned the new champion at 2.36 by the referee.

Light-heavyweight Joseph Liga (5-1-1, 3 KOs) won a four round majority decision over Benjamin Dimitrioski (4-5-1, 3 KOs) by scores 39-37,39-36 and 38-38.

Welterweight Jed Ariens (2-1-1, 2 KOs) stopped Luke Hall (1-2-0) in round four of a scheduled four. Ariens dropped Hall in round four and at 1.53 the referee crowned Ariens the winner.

Middleweight Mark Gadaleta (4-5-2, 2 KOs) won closely contested four round split decision over Decian Kelly (1-1-0) by scores of 39-37, 39-36 and 36-40

Promoter Angelo DiCarlo.