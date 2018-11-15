By TMZSports.com

Floyd Mayweather says the Tokyo fight that was on and then off … is back on — and he’s telling TMZ Sports exactly how it’s gonna go down. Remember, Floyd was supposed to fight 20-year-old kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve … but recently backed out … saying promoters misled him about the scale and nature of the bout.

We talked to Floyd Wednesday night as he left Peter Marco jewelry in Beverly Hills … and he told us the fight is very much alive. “We’re gonna make it happen.”

Question is … is it boxing, kickboxing or MMA?

“Rules? It’s gonna be a little boxing exhibition. No kicking,” Floyd told us … “I’m moving around with the guy for 9 minutes, and of course it’s gonna be the highest paid exhibition ever.”

Bottom line … the money’s just too good to pass up, as long as the fight goes down on Floyd’s terms. “It’s a no-brainer. Just because I’m retired from boxing,” Mayweather says, “I still make appearances worldwide and make a ton of money.”