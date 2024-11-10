Matias KOT Ramírez en Bayamón, Puerto Rico El ex campeón mundial de peso superligero de la FIB, Subriel Matías (21-2, 21 KOs), se anotó un brutal nocaut técnico en el segundo asalto sobre Roberto Ramírez (26-4-1, 19 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez en Bayamón, Puerto Rico. Matías acabó con Ramírez con dos caídas en el segundo asalto. Fue la primera pelea de Matías desde que perdió su título mundial ante Liam Paro en junio. Ennis vuelve a vencer a Chukhadzhian y retiene título FIB en Filadelfia Keyshawn Davis vence a Lemos en Virginia Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

