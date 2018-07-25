Super featherweight contender Masayuki Ito (23-1-1, 12 KOs) is unfazed about facing Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (23-0, 15 KOs) in front of a hostile crowd on Saturday at the Kissimmee Civic Center. ESPN+ will stream the bout for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) 130lb world title formerly held by Vasyl Lomachenko.



“I do not care about where I’ll be fighting,” stated Ito. “Inside the ring, it will only be him, me, and the referee. Nobody else.

“I’m ready for a war. I’m here to win round by round. I’m ready for a toe to toe fight. I’m going for the knockout. I’m taking the title with me to Japan.”