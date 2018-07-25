Heavyweight contender Luis “The Real King Kong” Ortiz talks about Saturday’s clash with former WBO title challenger Razvan Cojanu This Saturday on Showtime.



Luis Ortiz: “I feel great and I’m happy to get back in the ring on Saturday night. I moved past the loss (to Deontay Wilder) after a day or two and got right back in the gym. I always knew I would fight again this year, because this is what I love to do.

“I’m excited to be fighting at Staples Center and I’m thankful to my opponent for accepting the challenge. I just want to show off my skills and prove again why I’m one of the best heavyweights in the world.

“I’m going to go in there on Saturday and do my job. I’m prepared to take care of the opponent in front of me, whether it’s in round one or round twelve. It’s going to be the same mission that I have going into every fight.”