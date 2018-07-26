July 26, 2018
Soliman-Singh clash Friday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman (45-14-1, 19 KOs) returns to action on Friday when he will clash with Tej Pratap Singh (13-4-2, 7 KOs) at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria with the WBA Oceania title up for grabs. Soliman is coming off a twelve draw
against IBF #11 Wes Capper in March. Singh holds a win over Capper in 2015. His last loss was in 2017 against WBC #11 super middleweight Azizbek Abdugofurov via split decision.

Soliman talked to Fightnews.com® and said. “Training has been excellent and I am confident of victory against Singh. He defeated Wes Capper and Jake Carr so he will be a good test for me. This will be my last year in boxing so I want to go out a winner.”

