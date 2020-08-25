By Robert Coster

When lightweight contender Jackson Marinez returned to his native Dominican Republic, he was received by the Secretary of Sports Francisco Camacho, who called him “an uncrowned champion” and handed him a “symbolic title belt.”

Marinez was on the short end of a very controversial decision against Rolando “Rolly ” Romero for the WBA interim lightweight title on August 15th. A very emotional Marinez stated, “I was defrauded by judges who have never put on the boxing gloves. They ignore the pain and the sacrifice – for them boxing is a business. As for Romero, I have one message: Put a lid on your big mouth and let’s do it again. I’ll give you another boxing lesson.”