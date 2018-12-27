For WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao, it has been full steam ahead in his first U.S. training camp since 2016 at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, Calif. Pacquiao is in his most intense phase of training as he prepares for his PPV clash against Adrien “The Problem” Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) on January 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

After arriving to a throng of media at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal Saturday evening and attending church services with his family on Sunday, it was back to business on Monday morning where Manny greeted the sunrise with a five-mile run up the hills to the Hollywood sign immediately followed by a rigorous session of strength and conditioning with Justin Fortune. The afternoon saw Buboy Fernandez put Manny through his paces for close to three hours at Wild Card.

On Christmas, after another long run and strength and conditioning in the morning, Manny sparred eight rounds with three different partners, followed by another hour of mitt work with Roach before he tore into the heavy bag. Following his Wednesday run, Manny was greeted by a representative from VADA for a random drug test. Fernandez, sensing that jetlag was finally settling in, gave Manny the afternoon off to rest.

Today, Manny is scheduled for a full day of training, including eight to ten rounds of sparring, plus more interviews with media.