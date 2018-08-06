The successful series Boxeo Telemundo Ford closes its summer season this Friday from the beautiful ballroom at Brian Glazer JCC, the new home for All Star Boxing in Tampa, Florida.

In the main event WBO Latin bantamweight champion Daniel “Alacran” Lozano defends his title against Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds. Lozano from Bowling Green, Florida is currently ranked #4 WBO and will be making his 11th appearance on the Boxeo Telemundo Ford series. In his last fight he defeated Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez to improve his record to 15-4, 11 KOs winning the vacant WBO Latin title in the process. Espinoza of Tijuana, Mexico, has won 10 fights in a row and boasts a record of 20-2, 17 KOs.

Also on the card are undefeated prospects Jean Carlos “Chapito” Rivera (14-0, 9 KOs) of nearby Kissimmee, Florida, Cuban contender Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (18-0-3, 12 KOs) and local bantamweight Santiago Arroyo (6-0-1, 3 KOs) in separate bouts.

5 More fights are scheduled, doors open 7:30 PM with the first bell at 8:00 PM. Tickets are already on sale by calling (813) 758-4800 and also at the Brian Glazer JCC the night of event. Telemundo Network will televise the main event live at 11:35 PM. The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc.