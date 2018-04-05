Lopez-Ornelas clash April 20 in Vegas

Bantamweight Tony Lopez Jr. (13-3, 4 KOs) believes an impressive victory April 20th over his Roy Jones Jr., Boxing Promotions (RJJ) stablemate and unbeaten prospect “Baby-Faced Assassin” Max Ornelas (10-0-1, 4 KOs), will get him back in the mix. Ornelas vs. Lopez, Jr. will air live on beIN Sports from Cox Pavilion on the University of Nevada at Las Vegas campus. The vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) North American Boxing Association (NABA) USA bantamweight title will be on the line in the eight-round main event.

Unbeaten WBC United States welterweight champion Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (14-0-1, 5 KOs), a former college football player, tangles with Marquis Taylor (8-1, 0 KOs) in the eight-round, co-featured event.

Also, past world title challenger Tommy “The Titan” Browne (35-7-2, 13 KOs), faces Carlos Hernandez (15-17, 12 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight bout.