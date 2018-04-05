Karim Mayfield ready for return

San Francisco welterweight Karim “Hard Hitta” Mayfield will return to action this Saturday at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA against Gaku Takahashi, a game and durable southpaw who trains at the prestigious Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, CA.



Mayfield is not just headlining the bout, but also promoting it as well as his Hard Hitta Promotions is working in association with Humboldt Boxing and Roy Englebrecht. For Mayfield, a veteran of the sport who saw most of his prime of career being avoided by top fighters is now looking to change that as he is able to dictate terms on the business side of things.

Mayfield’s brother, Sahleem Tindle was violently killed by the BART police just outside of the West Oakland BART station in January of this year. Mayfield is dedicating this fight to his brother as well as looking to use his platform a professional boxer and role-model to young people in his community to spark change.

The co-main event will see San Francisco, CA’s own, Willie Shaw Jr. back in the ring against Sean Gee. Shaw is a very hard-hitting lightweight who trains out of Hit Fit SF with Jairo Escobar as well as cross-trains with Mike Neal of Real Neal Sports in Martinez, Ca. Shaw is an undefeated fighter with plenty of experience who is looking to get his name out there in the boxing world.

Popular San Francisco, CA middleweight Ricardo Pinell will face game journeyman Enrique Gallegos in a six-round bout.

Heavyweight Andres Salas of South San Francisco, CA will be in action against Tamis Long in a four-round bout as well as Lennard Davis, who now trains with Brian Russell, father of cruiserweight Mikey Russell, will face pro debut Julio Rizo of Hayward, CA.