Goodmans to be inducted into NYSBHOF

Boxing lifers Bob Goodman and his father, the late Murray Goodman, are among 23 members of the Class of 2018 being inducted into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) on April 29.



A legendary boxing publicist, Murray Goodman (Bronx) brought his son into the sweet science when Bob was only eight years old. The rest was historic for the Goodmans, who are both inductees in several Halls of Fame, including the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“This is a great honor for me and my father,” Bob said. “I wish he were alive today to be there. I’m a boxing lifer.

“I was eight years old going to all the training camps with my father, who was a boxing writer and sports editor for the INS (Hearst News Service) service. The joke is I was conceived at Grossinger’s (Catskill Resort Hotel training camp). Boxing just came into my life. My dad and I had some businesses in promotions and public relations, all different kinds of sports-related businesses, but there was always boxing.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I was brought up doing the very things I loved. How many people can say that? I met and became friends with Joe Louis, Marcel Cerdan, Sugar Ray Robinson, Rocky Graziano, Rocky Marciano and so many others. I’d stay in camps for weeks. I’d get up to run with the boxers and got a chance to be around my heroes. I also got to know trainers and others in boxing and later fans. I got to know everybody. I was brought up in boxing, my whole life was boxing, 65 years in the business.”

Bob is, perhaps, best known as Vice President and Matchmaker for Madison Square Garden (1985-1994), as well as a quarter-century serving as Vice President of Boxing Operations, Matchmaker and Director of Public Relations for Don King Productions. He also promoted many world champions as President of his own company, Garden State Boxing.

“I remember going away to training camps for weeks at a time,” the 78-year-old Goodman fondly remembered. “I’d take pictures, write stories every day and use my telecopier to send them to AP and UPI. I did so much being brought up un the business, even loading trucks up with chairs, the ring, speakers and more. My father was the Publicity Director for the International Boxing Club at Madison Square Garden. I worked there when I was a teenager.

“I’m honored to be inducted into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame with my father and so many boxing guys. They’re different from people in any other sports. One of the awards I’ve won that I’m most proud of is the James J. Walker Memorial Award for Long and Meritorious Service to Boxing (BWAA in 1960).

“I’m fortunate to have transcended various eras in boding. It was a different world back then, we had 20-30 writers stay for weeks at training camps. I got to know old-time boxers and trainers.”

Goodman, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1958-62, stays active today working with veterans’ groups. He is President of the Weymouth Township Veteran’s Advisory Board, and also active with the American Legion and part of the Honor Guard with the Korean War Veterans Association.

Among the world champions Bob has worked with are Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, Larry Holmes, Ken Norton, Felix Trinidad, Roberto Duran, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Bob Foster, Salvador Sanchez, Sugar Ray Leonard, Julio Cesar Chavez, Wilfredo Gonez, Ricardo Lopez, Bernard Hopkins and so many more.

Living boxers heading into the NYSBHOF include (Spring Valley) IBF Cruiserweight World Champion Al “Ice” Cole (35-16-3, 16 KOs), (Long Island) WBA light heavyweight Lou “Honey Boy” Del Valle (36-6-2, 22 KOs), (Central Islip) IBF Junior Welterweight World Champion Jake Rodriguez (28-8-2, 8 KOs), (Brooklyn) world lightweight title challenger Terrence Alli (52-15-2, 21 KOs), and (Buffalo) undefeated world-class heavyweight “Baby” Joe Mesi (36-0, 29 KOs).

Posthumous participants being inducted are NBA & NYSAC World Featherweight Champion (Manhattan) Kid “Cuban Bon Bon” Chocolate (136-10-6, 51 KOs), (New York City) 20th century heavyweight James J. “Gentleman Jim” Corbett (11-4-3, 5 KOs), (Williamsburg) World Lightweight Champion Jack “The Napoleon of The Prize Ring” McAuliffe, (Kingston) WBC Super Lightweight Champion Billy Costello (40-2, 23 KOs), (Beacon) NYSAC Light Heavyweight World Champion Melio Bettina (83-14-3, 36 KOs), (Brooklyn/Yonkers) world-class middleweight Ralph “Tiger” Jones (52-32-5, 13 KOs) and (Port Washington) heavyweight contender Charley “The Bayonne Bomber” Norkus (33-19, 19 KOs).

Living non-participants heading into the NYSBHOF are (Troy) Pulitzer Prize-winning sportswriter Dave Anderson, (Brooklyn) trainer/advisor Pete Brodsky, (Rockaway) boxing historian/editor Herb Goldman, (Ardsley) NYSAC chairperson/judge Melvina Lathan, and (Brooklyn) NYSAC Chairperson/matchmaker/promoter Ron Scott Stevens.

Posthumous non-participant inductees are (Brooklyn) ring announcer Johnnie Addie, (Brooklyn) matchmaker Johnny Bos, (Bronx) boxing writer/historian Bert Randolph Sugar and (Lower East Side) radio & television announcer/journalist Sam Taub.

Each attending inductee (or direct descendant of) will receive a custom-designed belt signifying his or her induction into the NYSBHOF.

The 2017 inductees were selected by the NYSBHOF nominating committee members: Bobby Cassidy, Jr., Randy Gordon, Henry Hascup, Don Majeski, Ron McNair, and Neil Terens.

All boxers needed to be inactive for at least three years to be eligible for NYSBHOF induction, and all inductees must have resided in New York State for a significant portion of their boxing careers or during the prime of their respective career.

The seventh annual NYSBHOF induction dinner will be held once again at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.