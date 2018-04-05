Truax: I’m ready to silence critics AND DeGale

IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb Truax spoke Wednesday about his rematch with former champion James DeGale this Saturday on SHOWTIME from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.



“I think DeGale has been making excuses,” said Truax “He couldn’t stop talking about how great his shoulder felt heading into our first fight. Then right after the fight he said he felt fine. Now I guess he came back too early. He was in a tough fight not too long ago, so we’ll see how he is on Saturday night…as far as I know, I’m still an underdog for this fight. A lot of people think I was a fluke the first time around, so it’s up to me to prove them wrong. I’m ready to silence the critics and silence DeGale.”